Maharashtra sees 541 Covid-19 cases, two deaths; active tally at 3,702

With 546 patients discharged during the day, the cumulative count of recoveries in the state rose to 79,67,314, leaving the state with 3,702 active cases, the department said in a statement.

Maharashtra | Coronavirus | Omicron

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 541 COVID-19 cases, including 108 in Mumbai, and two fatalities, taking the tally to 81,19,345 and the toll to 1,48,329, the state health department said.

With 546 patients discharged during the day, the cumulative count of recoveries in the state rose to 79,67,314, leaving the state with 3,702 active cases, the department said in a statement.

The two COVID-19 fatalities were reported from Navi Mumbai and Nagpur divisions.

The case recovery rate in Maharashtra stands at 98.13 per cent and the fatality rate at 1.82 per cent.

Mumbai's tally of infections rose to 11,48,859 and the death toll to 19,729.

Mumbai region recorded 191 fresh cases, which raised the number of cases to 23,78,847 and the toll to 40,099.

Nashik division reported 40 cases, Pune region 231, Kolhapur division 19, Aurangabad division 13, Latur division 14, Akola division 15, and Nagpur division 18.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 81,19,345, fatalities 1,48,329, recoveries 79,67,314, active cases 3,702.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, September 25 2022. 21:09 IST

