West Bengal logs 1,449 fresh Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths in 24 hours

reported 1,449 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 20,72,307, while the climbed to 21,282 with six more fatalities, the health department said on Monday.

The positivity rate stands at 16.90 per cent, it said. The state had reported 2,659 new infections on Sunday.

now has 29,583 active cases, while 20,21,442 people have recovered from the disease so far.

It tested 8,573 samples for COVID-19 since Sunday, the department added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)