West Bengal logs 1,449 fresh Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths in 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
US deaths: Sacramento mourns 6 lives lost in gang-related mass shootings
4 more die in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra; toll rises to 99
Bengal logs 1,132 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate increases to 15.12 pc
Bengal adds 2,889 new Covid-19 cases, 3 more die in last 24 hours
Bengal logs 230 new Covid-19 infections, one fatality in last 24 hours
-
West Bengal reported 1,449 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 20,72,307, while the death toll climbed to 21,282 with six more fatalities, the health department said on Monday.
The positivity rate stands at 16.90 per cent, it said. The state had reported 2,659 new infections on Sunday.
West Bengal now has 29,583 active cases, while 20,21,442 people have recovered from the disease so far.
It tested 8,573 samples for COVID-19 since Sunday, the department added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU