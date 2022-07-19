JUST IN
Business Standard

West Bengal logs 1,449 fresh Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths in 24 hours

West Bengal reported 1,449 fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 2,072,307, while the death toll climbed to 21,282 with six more fatalities, the health department said on Monday

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

coronavirus

West Bengal reported 1,449 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 20,72,307, while the death toll climbed to 21,282 with six more fatalities, the health department said on Monday.

The positivity rate stands at 16.90 per cent, it said. The state had reported 2,659 new infections on Sunday.

West Bengal now has 29,583 active cases, while 20,21,442 people have recovered from the disease so far.

It tested 8,573 samples for COVID-19 since Sunday, the department added.

First Published: Tue, July 19 2022. 06:59 IST

