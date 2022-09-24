JUST IN
Ukraine conflict aggravates food and energy inflation, says Jaishankar
PFI violence in Kerala pre-meditated, culprits will not be spared: Vijayan
Maharashtra sees 619 fresh Covid-19 cases, 3 fatalities in a single day

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 619 Covid-19 cases and three fatalities, taking the tally to 81,18,804 and the toll to 148,327, the health department said

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

While cases have declined in India, three states — Delhi, Maharashtra and Kerala — still account for almost 48 per cent of the country’s daily Covid infections

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 619 COVID-19 cases and three fatalities, taking the tally to 81,18,804 and the toll to 1,48,327, the health department said.

A day before, the state had logged 611 infections and two deaths.

Of the three fatalities, Kolhapur circle reported two and Mumbai circle one.

Of the 619 cases, the highest 260 were reported from the Pune circle, and 219 from the Mumbai circle which includes the metropolitan region (MMR). Nashik (42), Nagpur (36), Kolhapur (24), Aurangabad (13), Akola (12), and Latur (11) circles reported less than 100 new cases.

With 686 people discharged in the last 24 hours, the count of recoveries in Maharashtra went up to 79,66,768.

Of the 3,709 active cases in the state, the highest 1,172 cases are in Pune, followed by 752 in Mumbai and 457 in Thane districts, the health department report stated.

Maharashtra's recovery rate stands at 98.13 per cent and the fatality rate 1.82 per cent.

With 22,872 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,46,65,350, as per the report.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,18,804, fresh cases 619, death toll 1,48,327, recoveries 79,66,768, active cases 3,709, total tests 8,46,65,350.

First Published: Sat, September 24 2022. 19:43 IST

