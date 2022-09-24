Maharashtra sees 619 fresh Covid-19 cases, 3 fatalities in a single day

-
ALSO READ
Assam flood: Death toll rises to 24; marginal improvement in situation
Assam flood: Situation continues to improve as death toll rises to 27
Assam flood: Death toll rises to 30 as situation improves marginally
Assam flood: Situation worsens as 11 die in last 24 hrs, death toll at 81
India Covid death toll highest in world, says WHO as govt rejects report
-
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 619 COVID-19 cases and three fatalities, taking the tally to 81,18,804 and the toll to 1,48,327, the health department said.
A day before, the state had logged 611 infections and two deaths.
Of the three fatalities, Kolhapur circle reported two and Mumbai circle one.
Of the 619 cases, the highest 260 were reported from the Pune circle, and 219 from the Mumbai circle which includes the metropolitan region (MMR). Nashik (42), Nagpur (36), Kolhapur (24), Aurangabad (13), Akola (12), and Latur (11) circles reported less than 100 new cases.
With 686 people discharged in the last 24 hours, the count of recoveries in Maharashtra went up to 79,66,768.
Of the 3,709 active cases in the state, the highest 1,172 cases are in Pune, followed by 752 in Mumbai and 457 in Thane districts, the health department report stated.
Maharashtra's recovery rate stands at 98.13 per cent and the fatality rate 1.82 per cent.
With 22,872 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,46,65,350, as per the report.
Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,18,804, fresh cases 619, death toll 1,48,327, recoveries 79,66,768, active cases 3,709, total tests 8,46,65,350.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, September 24 2022. 19:43 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU