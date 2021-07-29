Maharashtra sees 7,242 fresh Covid-19 cases, reports 190 deaths

reported 7,242 new infections and 190 fatalities on Thursday which pushed the caseload to 62,90,156 and death toll to 1,32,335, a health department official said.

On Wednesday the state had reported 6,857 new cases and 286 fatalities. The number of active cases fell to 78,562 from 82,545 on Wednesday as 11,124 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day. So far 60,75,888 patients have recovered in the state. There are 4,87,704 people in home quarantine and 3,245 in institutional quarantine. Maharashtra's case recovery rate is 96.59 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.01 per cent. The number of tests conducted in the state climbed to 4,75,59,938 with 1,90,181 samples tested in the last 24 hours. Bhandara and Nandurbar districts along with the Parbhani municipal corporation area did not report any new infections on Thursday. Of eight regions of Maharashtra, the Pune region reported the highest 2,801 new COVID-19 cases during the day, followed by 1,847 cases in Kolhapur region. As many as 1,054 cases were reported in Nashik region, 1,011 in Mumbai region, 375 cases in Latur, 94 in Aurangabad, 32 cases in Nagpur and 28 in the Akola region. The highest 48 fatalities were reported in the Kolhapur region during the day, followed by 40 and 31 deaths in Pune and Mumbai regions, respectively. Aurangabad, Nashik, Latur, Nagpur and Akola regions reported 26, 17,12, nine and seven fresh fatalities, respectively. Mumbai city witnessed 341 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, while Pune city reported 344 new cases and one fatality. Of 78,562 active patients in the state, Pune district has the highest 16,177 cases. Also the highest number of 10,52,367 patients have recovered in Pune district. Coronavirus figures of are as follows: Total cases - 62,90,156, New cases- 7,242, Total deaths 1,32,335, Fresh deaths 190, Total recoveries 60,75,888, Active cases 78,562, New tests conducted 1,90,181.

