Maharashtra sees highest-ever spike of 68,631 new coronavirus cases

As many as 68,631 fresh COVID-19 cases and 503 deaths were reported from Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the highest in the state so far since the pandemic broke out last year.
With this, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 6,70,388, the state health department informed.
So far, as many as 31,06,828 recoveries and 60,473 deaths have been reported.
Out of the total fresh cases, 8,479 were reported from Mumbai. 53 lives were claimed by the virus in the city in the last 24 hours. There are 87,698 active cases in Mumbai while the death toll stands at 12,347.
Nagpur reported 7,107 new COVID-19 cases, 3987 recoveries, and 85 deaths in the last 24 hours.
India too reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 2,61,500 fresh cases and 1,501 COVID-related deaths.
With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,47,88,109. The active number of cases in the country stands at 18,01,316.
