Delhi keeps breaking records as daily Covid cases hit another new high

Delhi on Sunday reported 25,462 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in the national capital till date, according to data shared by the Health Department.
The city also reported 161 deaths, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 per cent, also the highest so far.
A day ago, 24,375 COVID-19 cases and 167 deaths were reported in the city.
With the fresh cases, the national capital's cumulative tally has risen to 8,53,460. The death toll stands at 12,121, according to the latest bulletin.
A total of 85,620 tests, including 56,015 RT-PCR tests and 29,605 rapid antigen tests, were conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.
So far, over 7.66 lakh patients have recovered in Delhi, it added. The number of active cases in the city increased to 74,941 from 69,799 the day before, the bulletin stated.
The number of people under home isolation increased to 34,938 from 32,156 on Saturday, while that of containment zones mounted to 13,259 from 11,235 the day before, it said.
