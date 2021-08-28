Maharashtra: Thane reports 226 new coronavirus cases, six patients die

The COVID-19 caseload in district of Maharashtra increased to 5,50,577 as 226 persons tested positive for the infection in one day, an official said on Saturday.

These new cases were reported on Friday, he said.

With the virus claiming the lives of six persons during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 11,276.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.04 per cent, he added.

In neighboring Palghar district, the case count has gone up to 1,34,408, while the death toll is 3,292 another official said.

