Maharashtra: Thane sees 93 new cases of Covid-19; active tally at 895

As many as 93 new cases of have been detected in Maharashtra's district, taking the tally to 7,33,636, a health official said on Wednesday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Tuesday, the district currently has 895 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

No death was reported on Tuesday and the toll in the district stood at 11,927. The recovery count has reached 7,21,474, the official added.

