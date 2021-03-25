Maharashtra tops in Covid-19 vaccination drive, surpasses Rajasthan

-
ALSO READ
Low turnout for the shot as six states vaccinate 17,000 on Sunday
Coronavirus vaccine update: UK, Russia to rollout vaccine from next week
103-year-old becomes oldest woman in India to get Covid-19 vaccine
India kicks off massive vaccine drive as fears loom over safety of jabs
J-K ramping up capacity to administer 300,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses daily
-
Maharashtra has emerged as the
leader in the COVID-19 vaccination drive as it has administered vaccine doses to 43,42,646 people, an official said on Thursday.
The state surpassed Rajasthan in the vaccination drive on March 24, he said.
Rajasthan now ranks second as it has vaccinated 43,27,874 people, the official said.
"Maharashtra tops the list of states in the country in terms of the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered," Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary of Maharashtra Public Health Department, said.
The state has also administered the second dose of vaccine to 6,72,128 people, thereby reaching the cumulative vaccination figure of 50,14,774.
"Maharashtra is also the first stateto cross the 50- lakh doses benchmark. We will further scale up the vaccination," he said.
It is the only state to have covered half a crore of population in terms of vaccination, Vyas added.
The cumulative vaccination figure for Rajasthan is 49,94,574.
Maharashtra reported as many as 31,855 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, its highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU