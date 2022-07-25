Maharashtra tribals celebrate with dance as Murmu assumes presidency

-
Several tribal men and women on Monday played traditional music and danced here in Maharashtra to celebrate as Droupadi Murmu took over as India's new president.
Murmu (64) is India's first tribal president. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered her oath at a ceremony held at Parliament's Central Hall in New Delhi in the presence of former president Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others.
In Thane, an organisation working for the uplift of tribals, put up huge posters and banners near the district collectorate to greet the new president.
Several tribals from Thane and neighbouring Palghar, with men clad in yellow outfits and women wearing traditional costumes, assembled outside the collectorate while carrying photographs of Murmu.
They played the traditional tarpa and lezim instruments and danced to rejoice the occasion.
The event was organised by Sharamajivi Sanghatana, which works for the uplift of tribals.
Some activists of the organisation said they were delighted that a tribal community member has been elected to the country's top constitutional post.
"The president knows the sufferings and needs of the tribal community and will ensure these problems get resolved," an organisation member said.
