Mahrashtra: Thane's Covid-19 count touches 96,960, death toll at 2,718

The COVID-19 count in Thane



district reached 96,960 after 1,566 people were detected with the infection on Saturday, while 75 deaths, including that of a Navi Mumbai policeman, took the toll to 2,718, an official said.

The number of cases in Kalyan so far stood at 22,155, while it is 21,802 in and 18,149 in Navi Mumbai, he added.

Neighbouring Palghar added 22 cases on Saturday, taking its count to 17,200, while nine deaths increased the toll to 339.

