Major among two army officials injured in mine blast along LoC in J&K

-
ALSO READ
Army personnel killed in firing by Pakistani troops In J-K's at Rajouri
Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Nowgam, one soldier killed, 2 injured
Pakistan shells border areas in Rajouri; one army personnel killed
Pakistan Army shells forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch
Pakistani troops shell three sectors along LoC in Jammu-Kashmir's Poonch
-
Two army men, including a Major, were injured in a land mine blast along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, sources said on Friday.
The blast at an anti-personnel mine took place in Khori Dhaba area on Thursday night during a routine patrolling of the forward areas along the Line of Control, they said.
A Major-rank officer and a Subedar were injured in the incident, the sources added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU