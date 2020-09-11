Major among two army officials injured in mine blast along LoC in J&K

Two army men, including a Major, were injured in a land mine blast along the in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, sources said on Friday.

The blast at an anti-personnel mine took place in Khori Dhaba area on Thursday night during a routine patrolling of the forward areas along the Line of Control, they said.

A Major-rank officer and a Subedar were injured in the incident, the sources added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)