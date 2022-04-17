Major fire at chem factory in Sonipat, 50 fire tenders pressed into service

-
A major fire broke out on Sunday at a chemical factory in the Kundli industrial area of Haryana's Sonipat district, a police official said.
He said about 50 fire tenders, many of them from neighbouring Delhi, were pressed into the service to douse the flames.
Methanol and some other chemicals were kept in the factory, the police official from Sonipat told PTI over the phone.
He, however, said no one is stated to be trapped inside the factory complex.
"About 50 fire tenders, many among them summoned from Sonipat and neighbouring Haryana districts as well as from Delhi are trying to bring the flames under control," he said.
The cause of the fire is not immediately known, though a short-circuit may be the reason, he said.
A fire has broken out in a chemical factory in the Kundli area of Sonipat, Haryana. On the special request of Haryana, the Delhi fire service also sent its firefighters for the operation. The cause of the fire is not yet known: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/ml5PRPqpEu— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2022
