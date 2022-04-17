Major fire at chem factory in Sonipat, 50 fire tenders pressed into service

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

A major fire broke out on Sunday at a chemical factory in the Kundli industrial area of Haryana's Sonipat district, a police official said.

He said about 50 fire tenders, many of them from neighbouring Delhi, were pressed into the service to douse the flames.

Methanol and some other chemicals were kept in the factory, the police official from Sonipat told PTI over the phone.

He, however, said no one is stated to be trapped inside the factory complex.

"About 50 fire tenders, many among them summoned from Sonipat and neighbouring Haryana districts as well as from Delhi are trying to bring the flames under control," he said.

The cause of the fire is not immediately known, though a short-circuit may be the reason, he said.

 

First Published: Sun, April 17 2022. 21:57 IST

