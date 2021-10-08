Major reshuffle in Delhi Police, 32 IPS officers transferred

-
In a major reshuffle in the Delhi Police, 32 senior Indian Police Service were on Friday transferred to new responsibilities.
According to an officials order, two new posts have been created for the senior officers. Of the 32 transfers, seven are of the Joint Commissioner of Police rank, five of Deputy Commissioner of Police rank, 13 of Additional Commissioner Police rank, and 3 Assistant Commissioned of Police.
A 1989-batch officer Sanjay Baniwal, who will be transferred from Chandigarh, has been given the newly-created post of Special Commissioner of Police, Perception Management and Media Cell, while 2000-batch IPS officer Tushar Taba has been given the second newly-created post of General Manager, Delhi Police Housing Corporation.
Prem Nath, a 2003-batch officer, who was currently posted as Joint Commissioner of Police, Cyber Cell and Technology Cell, has been transferred as Joint Commissioner of Police, Tech and Project Implementation & Cypad.
Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Meenu Chaudhary will now be the Joint Commissioner of Police, Southern Range, while fellow Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Sanjay Kumar swaps places with Joint Commissioner of Police, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Manish Kumar Aggarwal.
Joint Commissioner of Police, Northern Range, S.S. Yadav has been sent to Operations Department, and Joint Commissioner of Police, Central Range, N.S. Bundela will now work in the Legal Division.
On September 25 also, there was a major reshuffle in the forces, as 40 senior officers, including 11 Special Commissioners and 28 DCPs and Additional DCPs were transferred and given new responsibilities.
