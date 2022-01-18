Make farmers aware of use of chemical-free fertilisers: PM to BJP workers

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with BJP workers from his parliamentary constituency Varanasi and urged them to make farmers aware of the use of chemical-free fertilisers.
In an audio interaction with BJP booth level workers, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the BJP's commitment towards development. While interacting with party workers, he discussed several topics including, restoration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor, women empowerment, infrastructure, healthcare development and other issues.
Interacting with one of the BJP workers, Prime Minister Modi asked him to expand the reach of the government's welfare schemes to farmers. The Prime Minister said, "They (workers) should make farmers aware of the use of chemical-free fertilisers."
The Prime Minister, also, talked about the several central schemes which are benefiting the people of Kashi at large.Prime Minister Modi urged people to contribute to a section, Kamal Pushp, in his NaMo app that features some inspiring party members.
"The NaMo App has a very interesting section known as 'Kamal Pushp' that gives you the opportunity to share and know about inspiring party workers," he said.
The Prime Minister further talked about the BJP's special micro-donation campaign, seeking to raise funds through small contributions from its members and others.
It is learnt that about 10,000 BJP workers participated in the interaction. It will be the first interaction of the Prime Minister with the party workers after the announcement of Assembly poll dates in five states.
It will also be the first virtual address with the party workers after the Election Commission of India (ECI) banned physical rallies and road shows till January 15 while announcing the poll dates. On January 15, the ECI extended the ban on the physical rallies and road shows till January 22.
The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be held in seven phases in February-March starting from February 10. Counting of votes will be held on March 10.
