Mamata to attend conclave in Delhi on April 30, seeks appointment with PM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit New Delhi on Friday to participate in a national conclave where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also an invitee, a senior state secretariat official said on Monday.
The conclave on pendency of cases across courts in the country is scheduled for Saturday.
Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, several high court judges and chief ministers have been invited to the event, which is expected to be inaugurated by the PM, he said.
Asked whether the Trinamool Congress supremo would be meeting Modi in the national capital, the official said an appointment has been sought with the prime minister, but the "response is still awaited".
The details of Banerjee's itinerary are not known yet.
Banerjee had met Modi in New Delhi during her last visit in November 2021.
