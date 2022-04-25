JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

BJP boycotts Maharashtra govt's all-party meeting on use of loudspeakers
Business Standard

Mamata to attend conclave in Delhi on April 30, seeks appointment with PM

The conclave on pendency of cases across courts in the country is scheduled for Saturday

Topics
Mamata Banerjee | West Bengal | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit New Delhi on Friday to participate in a national conclave where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also an invitee, a senior state secretariat official said on Monday.

The conclave on pendency of cases across courts in the country is scheduled for Saturday.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, several high court judges and chief ministers have been invited to the event, which is expected to be inaugurated by the PM, he said.

Asked whether the Trinamool Congress supremo would be meeting Modi in the national capital, the official said an appointment has been sought with the prime minister, but the "response is still awaited".

The details of Banerjee's itinerary are not known yet.

Banerjee had met Modi in New Delhi during her last visit in November 2021.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, April 25 2022. 21:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU