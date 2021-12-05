Man wielding knife in Florida university campus shot dead by police

Police shot and killed a man wielding a knife inside a residence hall on the campus of a university in the US state of Florida on Friday night, authorities said.

The Melbourne Police Department (MPD) said in a press release posted on its Facebook account that one of its officers and a Florida Institute of Technology (FIT) security officer confronted a man armed with an edged weapon inside a campus building just before 11 p.m. local time on Friday, discharging their firearms and killed the suspect on the spot as he lunged at the officers, Xinhua news agency reported.

The incident resulted in the MPD officer sustaining an injury, the MPD said, adding that while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was investigating the officer involved in the shooting, no threats existed at the university.

The suspect was identified by the FIT as a sophomore studying aeronautical science, and was reported to be assaulting students before police arrived at the scene.

--IANS

int/sks

