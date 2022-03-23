Mandaviya asks countries to fix fertiliser prices responsively

Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has urged Jordan, Morocco and other countries to fix prices of their fertilisers responsively as the crop nutrients are inputs for food security.

The minister's appeal comes amid concerns over the supply and prices of fertilisers in the wake of war between Russia and Ukraine.

A delegation from Jordan met Mandaviya on March 22 to discuss supply of phosphatic and potassic fertilisers as well as raw materials from Jordan to India.

According to an official statement, a Jordanian delegation led by their Minister of Investment, Kheiry Yaser Abdel-Monim Amr called on Mandaviya in his office and "discussed subjects of mutual interest specially relating to supply of phosphatic and potassic fertilisers and raw materials from Jordan to India," an official statement said on Wednesday.

The strategic partnership forged by Indian companies like IFFCO and IPL with the largest fertilizer company of Jordan, which is Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC), was also appreciated by the Jordanian Minister.

"Mandaviya referred to the present geopolitical global situation and appealed not only to Jordan but other countries like Morocco to responsively price their fertilisers as these are inputs for food security," the statement said.

The Jordanian Minister expressed satisfaction with the outcome of his India visit and the business MOUs to be signed with some of the Indian companies in coming days.

He also extended an invitation to Mandaviya to visit Jordan in May 2022 to expand and consolidate the existing ties of Indian companies and explore further business opportunities.

Besides phosphatic fertilisers and raw materials, Jordan is also a regular supply source of MOP (Muriate of Potash) to India.

"The Jordanian Minister agreed to lend his good offices to get long term MOUs executed by Jordanian companies for Rock Phosphate, DAP and MOP with IFFCO and IPL (Indian Potash Ltd)," the statement said.

JPMC Chairman Mohammad Thenibat suggested that India and Jordan should mutually devise a treaty for economic cooperation.

Senior officials of the Department of Fertilisers, Ministry of External Affairs and representatives of IFFCO and IPL etc were also present.

Separately, Mandaviya interacted with the delegation of Single Super Phosphate (SSP) industry on Wednesday to discuss ways to boost domestic production.

"The industry has been forthcoming in the current year wherein the sale of SSP increased by 18 per cent in order to meet the domestic requirements of phosphatic fertilisers especially in Rabi Season 2021-22," an official statement said.

A detailed discussion to address the issues related to raw material, support of transportation, cost to industry, quality enhancement etc was done.

The minister assured to take necessary steps to support the SSP industry in their endeavours.

