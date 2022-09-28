JUST IN
Ex-Dy Registrar of Companies, 3 others arrested in Kolkata chit fund case
Maneka Gandhi slams Rajasthan govt over spread of lumpy skin disease

Lok Sabha MP Maneka Gandhi attacked the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, saying leaving the lumpy virus-affected cows in the open is leading to further spread of the disease

Ashok Gehlot | Maneka Gandhi | Rajasthan government

Press Trust of India  |  Sultanpur 

Former Union minister and Sultanpur Lok Sabha MP Maneka Gandhi has attacked the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, saying leaving the lumpy virus-affected cows in the open is leading to further spread of the disease.

Speaking at a programme here, she said, "The lumpy virus-affected cows are left in the open in Rajasthan, due to which the disease is spreading very fast. It is also affecting humans. Pustules coming out on people's faces is a result of this."

She said the virus has assumed a serious proportion and lakhs of cattle died due to this. The Centre has prepared an indigenous vaccine to curtail it and the affected states have been provided the vaccine, she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 06:35 IST

