Maneka Gandhi slams Rajasthan govt over spread of lumpy skin disease

Former Union minister and Sultanpur Lok Sabha MP has attacked the government in Rajasthan, saying leaving the lumpy virus-affected cows in the open is leading to further spread of the disease.

Speaking at a programme here, she said, "The lumpy virus-affected cows are left in the open in Rajasthan, due to which the disease is spreading very fast. It is also affecting humans. Pustules coming out on people's faces is a result of this."



She said the virus has assumed a serious proportion and lakhs of died due to this. The Centre has prepared an indigenous vaccine to curtail it and the affected states have been provided the vaccine, she said.

