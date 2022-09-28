JUST IN
Business Standard

J-K DGP calls for alertness in Rajouri border areas of ahead of Shah's tour

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh reviewed the security arrangements in Rajouri for the upcoming visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and stressed for alertness in border areas

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements in Rajouri for the upcoming visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and stressed for alertness in border areas and hinterland in the district.

Shah was scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir from September 30, but on Tuesday the visit was postponed and he will now arrive on October 4 to address two mega rallies in Rajouri and Baramulla.

Speaking during the security review meeting, the DGP impressed upon the officers to strictly implement the action plan to maintain a high level of alertness during the home minister's visit.

Singh stressed to beef up security and monitor the movement of anti-national elements to foil their ill designs.

With regard to the deployment of personnel from different forces, he directed for a smooth communication between the officers deployed on the ground, an official spokesman said.

Singh emphasised on conducting joint patrolling and surprise checks in the sensitive areas for surveillance on unwanted activity. He also stressed on placing nakas on the national highway and other inter-connecting roads.

The meeting was convened to take stock of the security arrangements made for the VVIP visit to the region, the spokesman said.

The DGP along with senior police, civil administration officers visited the venue where VVIP is expected to address the public meeting, he said.

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 06:22 IST

