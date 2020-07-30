Manipur coronavirus update: Toll mounts to 2 as 48-yr-old man dies of Covid

registered its second



death on Thursday as a 48-year-old patient succumbed to the infection at a state-run hospital here, a senior doctor of the medical establishment said.

The man, a resident of Leimakhong area in Kangpokpi district, was admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on June 8 with chronic kidney disease and lung infection and he had tested positive for on July 26, the hospital's director, Dr Ahanthem Santa Singh, said.

The fresh fatality comes a day after the state registered its first death as a 56-year-old patient succumbed to the disease early on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, two resident doctors at RIMS have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the count of infected hospital staff to 22, sources said.

The state has registered 2,458 COVID-19 cases till Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)