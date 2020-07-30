Manipur coronavirus update: Toll mounts to 2 as 48-yr-old man dies of Covid

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 Factoid: Asia adding new cases at faster pace than other regions
Covid-19 Factoid: India is doubling its tally at double the global pace
Covid-19 pandemic: 7% of Covid-19 cases in Ahmedabad have ended in deaths
Covid-19 Factoid: India's recovery rate still a shade behind world average
Odisha coronavirus update: Covid deaths touch 169, cases cross 30,000 mark
-
Manipur registered its second
COVID-19 death on Thursday as a 48-year-old patient succumbed to the infection at a state-run hospital here, a senior doctor of the medical establishment said.
The man, a resident of Leimakhong area in Kangpokpi district, was admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on June 8 with chronic kidney disease and lung infection and he had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 26, the hospital's director, Dr Ahanthem Santa Singh, said.
The fresh fatality comes a day after the state registered its first COVID-19 death as a 56-year-old patient succumbed to the disease early on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, two resident doctors at RIMS have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the count of infected hospital staff to 22, sources said.
The state has registered 2,458 COVID-19 cases till Wednesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU