Manmohan Singh's condition stable, best possible care being provided to him

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday followed up on former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's health with the medical team attending to him at AIIMS Delhi and said that his condition is stable.
"Followed up on Dr Manmohan Singh Ji's health with the medical team attending to him at AIIMS, Delhi. His condition is stable. Best possible care is being provided to him. We all pray for his quick recovery," tweeted Harsh Vardhan.
The former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was on Monday admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre.
"Former PM Manmohan Singh tests positive for COVID19, admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi," said an AIIMS official.
The COVID-19 situation in India continues to deteriorate amid the second wave of coronavirus infections. For the past three days, the country has been reporting in excess of two lakh coronavirus infections and over 1,000 related deaths on a daily basis.
