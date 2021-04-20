Delhi lockdown: Rajya Sabha employees to work from home till Friday

With the imposition of a in the national capital amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, all employees of the will work from home till this Friday.

As per a directive, "those working from home will be required to remain available through electronic means for the 'smooth functioning of office during this period".

"All categories of employees of Secretariat may, subject to exigencies ofwork in office, work from home 20.04.2021 to 23.04.2021," the order said.

It added that in case of administrative emergencies, requisite staff may be asked to attend office by the concerned Divisional Head.

A six-day till April 26 was announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an attempt to stem the spread of COVID-19 infections in the city.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 240 deaths -- the highest-ever registered in a single day in the national capital - and 23,686 fresh infections were reported.

There are currently 76,887 active cases here.

