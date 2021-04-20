Global coronavirus caseload tops 141.8 million: Johns Hopkins University

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 141.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.02 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 141,813,257 and 3,027,353, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 31,737,347 and 567,690, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 15,061,919 cases.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed cases are Brazil (13,973,695), France (5,357,229), Russia (4,657,509), the UK (4,406,023), Turkey (4,323,596), Italy (3,878,994), Spain (3,428,354), Germany (3,161,645), Argentina (2,714,475), Poland (2,695,327), Colombia (2,667,136), Mexico (2,306,910) and Iran (2,261,435), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 374,682 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (212,339), India (178,769), the UK (127,522), Italy (117,243), Russia (104,173), France (101,339), Germany (80,153), Spain (77,102), Colombia (68,748), Iran (67,130), Poland (62,133), Argentina (59,476), Peru (57,230) and South Africa (53,757).

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)