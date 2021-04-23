Manoj Tiwari, BJP MP from North East Delhi, tests positive for Covid-19

-
BJP Lok Sabha MP from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.
"An earlier Covid test conducted on April 19 had returned negative. Manoj Tiwari was supposed to travel to West Bengal for campaigning in the morning, but he got himself tested for Covid again on Wednesday evening after having body ache and irritation in throat. This report has returned positive," said Neelkant Bakshi, former head of BJP media relations in Delhi.
Bakshi further stated that Tiwari is under home isolation and has asked people who came in his contact in the last few days to get themselves tested.
Tiwari, a star campaigner for the BJP, has campaigned for the party candidates in West Bengal, Assam and Kerala.
