JUST IN
Air quality worsening in India's cleanest city Indore, say experts
Himachal government plans to set up various solar projects through PPP mode
Indian airline industry to expand with more than 1,100 planes on order
Need for behavioural changes to ensure utilisation of resources: Kant
HAL inks pact with CSIR lab for design of fin and rudder for LCA-Tejas
CCI clears acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates' assets by Dalmia Cement
India's edible oil imports rose 33% in January, 2nd highest after Sept 2021
Telangana to spend Rs 1,000 cr on development of Kondagattu Hanuman temple
Tesla's Elon Musk may soon recapture world's richest person title
Kerala may not meet fiscal target for FY24 due to high debt: India Ratings
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Air quality worsening in India's cleanest city Indore, say experts
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

MCD passes schedule of taxes in civic budget 2023-24, says official

The municipal commissioner had presented the MCD budget in December which included the revised budget estimate for 2022-23 and budget estimate for 2023-24

Topics
MCD | Delhi | Budget

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The objectives of Bill, as stated, are to reduce financial stress on the 3 municipalities and give better services to residents. Illustration: Binay Sinha
Representative Image

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi passed the "schedule of taxes" in the civic budget 2023-24 on Wednesday, a senior official said.

The unprecedented move comes as Delhi is still to get a mayor, despite three attempts to hold the mayoral election.

"The Corporation passed the schedule of taxes (in civic budget 2023-24) today," the official said.

It was passed by the special officer of the MCD.

The taxes, rates and cesses leviable in the year 2023-24 will remain the same that are prevalent as on today, the MCD said in a statement.

The municipal commissioner had presented the MCD budget in December which included the revised budget estimate for 2022-23 and budget estimate for 2023-24, an official source had said.

"The Corporation will pass the schedule of taxes (in civic budget 2023-24) tomorrow (Wednesday). The remaining part of the budget exercise will be carried out before March 31," a senior official had told PTI on Tuesday.

"The MCD hopes that by that time the deliberative wing led by a mayor will be in place, which will pass the remaining part of the budget," he had said.

According to the statutory requirement, the schedule of taxes in a municipal budget has to be passed by February 15, he said.

On February 9, sources had said that the civic budget 2023-24 was likely to be passed by the special officer of the MCD as the mayoral election is still pending and less than a week was left to complete the budget exercise.

The municipal House in Delhi, on February 6, had failed to elect a mayor for the third time in a row in a month, following ruckus over the decision to allow aldermen to vote in the mayoral poll, even as the AAP alleged a planned conspiracy by the BJP to stall the process.

An agitated AAP, which is seeking a court-monitored election, had moved the Supreme Court on February 7 over the issue.

The Supreme Court on February 8 had sought responses of the office of the lieutenant governor, pro tem presiding officer of the MCD Satya Sharma, and others on a plea filed by AAP's mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi.

The office of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor on Monday told the Supreme Court that it would postpone the February 16 mayoral election to a date after February 17.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on MCD

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 22:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU