MCD passes schedule of taxes in civic budget 2023-24, says official

The Municipal Corporation of passed the "schedule of taxes" in the civic 2023-24 on Wednesday, a senior official said.

The unprecedented move comes as is still to get a mayor, despite three attempts to hold the mayoral election.

"The Corporation passed the schedule of taxes (in civic 2023-24) today," the official said.

It was passed by the special officer of the .

The taxes, rates and cesses leviable in the year 2023-24 will remain the same that are prevalent as on today, the said in a statement.

The municipal commissioner had presented the in December which included the revised budget estimate for 2022-23 and budget estimate for 2023-24, an official source had said.

"The Corporation will pass the schedule of taxes (in civic budget 2023-24) tomorrow (Wednesday). The remaining part of the budget exercise will be carried out before March 31," a senior official had told PTI on Tuesday.

"The MCD hopes that by that time the deliberative wing led by a mayor will be in place, which will pass the remaining part of the budget," he had said.

According to the statutory requirement, the schedule of taxes in a municipal budget has to be passed by February 15, he said.

On February 9, sources had said that the civic budget 2023-24 was likely to be passed by the special officer of the MCD as the mayoral election is still pending and less than a week was left to complete the budget exercise.

The municipal House in Delhi, on February 6, had failed to elect a mayor for the third time in a row in a month, following ruckus over the decision to allow aldermen to vote in the mayoral poll, even as the AAP alleged a planned conspiracy by the BJP to stall the process.

An agitated AAP, which is seeking a court-monitored election, had moved the Supreme Court on February 7 over the issue.

The Supreme Court on February 8 had sought responses of the office of the lieutenant governor, pro tem presiding officer of the MCD Satya Sharma, and others on a plea filed by AAP's mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi.

The office of the Lieutenant Governor on Monday told the Supreme Court that it would postpone the February 16 mayoral election to a date after February 17.

