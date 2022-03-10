Meghalaya CM tables Rs 1,849-cr deficit budget, no extra taxes proposed

-
ALSO READ
Assam: Headway likely in boundary row, big boost to connectivity expected
IOC to ramp up LPG output in Northeast by 53% to 80 mn cylinders by 2030
How Manipur results will impact north eastern electoral politics
PM Modi greets people of Mizoram, Arunachal on their statehood day
PM Modi to inaugurate development projects in Manipur, Tripura
-
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday tabled a Rs 1,849-crore deficit budget in the assembly for the fiscal 2022-23, proposing no additional taxes and featuring a separate section on funding for sustainable development goals.
Sangma also announced that the state government has made fundamental changes in the budgeting system, doing away with the plan and non-plan estimates in line with the Centre's practices.
He said the government has estimated a total receipt of Rs 18,700 crore, which includes borrowings of Rs 2,632 crore.
The chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the total expenditure is expected to be Rs 18,881 crore, a Rs 1,278-crore rise in comparison to the current fiscal's figures.
The estimated Gross State Domestic Product for 2022-23 is pegged at Rs 41,010 crore, given the positive outlook of the economy.
I am presenting the budget for FY 2022-23 with a fiscal deficit of Rs 1,849 crore, which is around 4.5 per cent of the GSDP, Sangma said.
Total transfers from the Centre, excluding scheme-related transfers, are estimated at Rs 7,641 crore, he added.
Of the total expenditure projection of Rs 18,881 crore, Rs 9,182 crore will be spent on improvement of various SDG indicators, an increase of nearly 19 per cent over the current fiscal's numbers.
The chief minister also said his government is committed to solving the long-pending boundary dispute with neighbouring Assam.
We have already signed an MoU to resolve 6 of the 12 areas of difference, he told the assembly.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU