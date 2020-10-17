Meghalaya coronavirus update: 101 new cases push state tally to 8,404

At least 101 people tested



positive for COVID-19 in on Saturday, pushing the tally to 8,404, a health department official said.

The rose to 75 after five more people succumbed to the infection, he said.

Altogether 298 patients have recovered from the disease during the day, Health Services Director Aman War said.

East Khasi Hills, of which state capital Shillong is a part, continues to be the worst-affected district with 56 new cases.

The district also accounted for 1,554 active cases, he said.

West Khasi Hills registered 30 fresh cases, followed by West Garo Hills at 11, Ri Bhoi at two and South West Garo Hills and South West Khasi Hills at one each, he said.

currently has 2,295 active cases, while 6,034 have recovered from the disease, War said.

A total of 1.84 lakh samples have been sent for COVID-19 examination so far, he added.

