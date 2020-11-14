Meghalaya reports 51 fresh Covid-19 cases, two additional fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Meghalaya reports 70 Covid-19 cases, taking tally to 9,452; 1 fresh dealth
Meghalaya's Covid-19 tally crosses 10,000 mark with 68 fresh cases
Meghalaya reports 79 fresh Covid-19 cases, state's tally now at 9,382
Meghalaya coronavirus update: 103 new cases take tally state's to 4,660
Meghalaya reports 112 fresh Covid-19 cases, state's tally now at 4,557
-
Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose
to 10,632 on Saturday as 51 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.
Two fresh fatalities pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 100, Health Services Director Aman War said.
East Khasi Hills district, under which Shillong falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 24, followed by Ri-Bhoi (11) and West Garo Hills (seven), he said.
Sixty-three more people were cured of the disease, taking the state's recovery count to 9,518, the official said.
The state now has 1,014 active coronavirus cases, of which 291 are in East Khasi Hills district, he said.
Meghalaya has tested 2.19 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, the official added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU