Meghalaya reports 51 fresh Covid-19 cases, two additional fatalities

Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose



to 10,632 on Saturday as 51 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Two fresh fatalities pushed the northeastern state's death toll to 100, Health Services Director Aman War said.

East Khasi Hills district, under which Shillong falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 24, followed by Ri-Bhoi (11) and West Garo Hills (seven), he said.

Sixty-three more people were cured of the disease, taking the state's recovery count to 9,518, the official said.

The state now has 1,014 active cases, of which 291 are in East Khasi Hills district, he said.

has tested 2.19 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)