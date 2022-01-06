JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

France allows some coronavirus-infected medics to keep working

JNUSU hold gathering to commemorate 2 years of campus violence, blame ABVP
Business Standard

Mehbooba Mufti targets Centre over reports of land transfer to Army

Mufti claimed allocation of huge tracts of land to the armed forces in tourist areas of Jammu and Kashmir confirmed the intention of the Centre to "convert Jammu & Kashmir into a military garrison"

Topics
Mehbooba Mufti | PDP | Indian Army

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Mehbooba Mufti
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday claimed allocation of huge tracts of land to the armed forces in tourist areas of Jammu and Kashmir confirmed the intention of the Centre to "convert Jammu & Kashmir into a military garrison".

The former chief minister was reacting to reports in a section of the media about 50 hectares of land being transferred to the Army under the Strategic Areas Act in Gulmarg and Sonamarg areas of Kashmir.

"Allocating thousands of kanals to armed forces that too in tourist areas confirms GOIs intention to convert J&K into a military garrison. Under the 'state land' pretext, our land is up for grabs & to add insult to injury locals are being evicted from their homes," Mehbooba tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, January 06 2022. 11:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU