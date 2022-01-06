India logs biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases, total now at 2,630

-
ALSO READ
Omicron coronavirus variant linked with high risk of reinfection: Study
Delta variant accounts for 80% of new Covid cases: Govt expert panel chief
Likely order of Covid symptoms depends on coronavirus variant: Study
Not yet clear if Omicron more transmissible, causes severe disease: WHO
In-host mutations in Covid-19 virus reflecting in variants, finds study
-
India on Thursday saw the biggest single-day jump of 495 Omicron cases, taking the total number of infections of the new variant of coronavirus to 2,630, according to Union health ministry data.
Of the total cases, Maharashtra has the maximum at 797, followed by Delhi at 465, Rajasthan 236, Kerala 234, Karnataka 226, Gujarat 204 and Tamil Nadu 121.
Meanwhile, 90,928 new coronavirus infections were reported, the highest in over 200 days, taking India's caseload to 3,51,09,286, the data stated.
The death toll climbed to 4,82,876 with 325 fatalities, it said.
The number of active cases stands at 2,85,401, comprising 0.81 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU