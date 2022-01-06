Ensure Covid duty of resident docs don't exceed 8 hours, IMA urges govts

-
ALSO READ
Resident docs' body calls for suspension of OPD services from Nov 27
Services at govt-run hospitals hit as resident docs' strike enters 2nd day
Over 200 resident doctors in Mumbai hospitals test positive for Covid-19
Thane resident tests Covid positive after returning from S Africa: Official
Resident docs in K'taka go on indefinite strike amid new variant concerns
-
The Indian Medical Association on Wednesday requested the Centre and states to ensure that Covid duty of resident doctors do not exceed eight hours a day and after a week there should be a quarantine 10 to 14 day quarantine period in accommodation prescribed by the hospital.
In the event of a Covid duty doctor falling ill, they should be hospitalised at the earliest.
In a statement, the doctors' body said in case of untimely death, the status of Covid martyr and compensation as well as case-wise assistance should be arranged.
There should also be a provision for taking care of the mental health of doctors, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said.
"Around 2,000 doctors died during the second wave of Covid. The mortality rate in the country was around 1.5 per cent among the general population and around 2 to 3 per cent among healthcare workers. According to this estimate, Covid occurred in about 1,00,000 doctors," the IMA said.
It said mortality during the third COVID-19 wave is expected to be low but the Omicron variant is 5.4 times more infectious than the Delta variant and due to the high exposure of healthcare to Covid patients, infections among doctors are expected to be five to 10 times more than the public.
In many big medical colleges and hospitals of the country a large number of medical staff, especially doctors, are Covid positive, the IMA said.
"Covid duty of resident doctors should not exceed eight hours per day and after seven days there should be a quarantine of 10 to 14 days in accommodation prescribed by the hospital," it stated.
"The health infrastructure can crumble due to the shortage of doctors. In such a situation, the IMA wants to suggest to the state and the Central governments associated with the medical college, so that the safety of doctors from infection can be ensured to a great extent," the doctors' body stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU