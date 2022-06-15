Prophet remark row: 29 arrested so far in Ranchi violence case, says police

-
As many as 29 persons have been arrested in connection with violence in Ranchi, informed police on Wednesday.
"A total of 29 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence in Ranchi on Friday, 10th June," said Ranchi Police.
Earlier on Tuesday, the police arrested 6 people in the case.
"All 6 persons arrested are named accused in the case. These accused are brought to Kotwali PS from different parts of Ranchi and interrogation is going on," said Superintendent of Police in Ranchi Anshuman Kumar.
A protest erupted in Ranchi after Friday prayers on June 10 against the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal. Two people died and several others sustained injuries as the protest turned violent.
