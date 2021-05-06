MHA asks West Bengal governor for report on law and order in state

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Assembly Elections LIVE: 77% voting in West Bengal; 71% in Tamil Nadu
By-poll result LIVE: BJP retains six seats, SP bags one in Uttar Pradesh
Counting on smoothly, but website slow due to server overload: EC
Cong 'lost' elections but not its 'morale or resolve' to be people's voice
-
The Union Home Ministry has asked West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar to give a report on the law and order situation in the state, particularly the violence that took place following the election results last weekend, officials said on Thursday.
The Home Ministry had earlier asked the state government to submit a report but has not yet received it, the officials said. The governor has been asked to assess the situation and submit his report to the ministry at the earliest.
The ministry has formed a four-member, headed by an additional secretary ranked officer, to investigate the post-poll violence.
The BJP claims six of its workers were killed by TMC supporters, a charge denied by the Mamata Banerjee-led government.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU