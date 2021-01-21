Min temperatures fall at many places in Punjab, Haryana as cold prevails

-
ALSO READ
Over 50 flights delayed at Delhi airport as dense fog reduces visibility
'Very dense' fog lowers visibility to zero in Delhi, traffic movement hit
Zero visibility in parts of Delhi due to very dense fog, traffic affected
Delhi records minimum temp of 7.8 degrees Celsius, air quality improves
Minimum temperature rises to 9 degrees Celsius in Delhi due to cloud cover
-
Cold weather conditions returned to Punjab and Haryana on Thursday as the minimum temperatures dropped slightly at many places in the two states after hovering above normal for the past few days, Meteorological Department officials here said.
In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 3.4 degrees Celsius, they said.
Adampur and Pathankot, too, experienced a cold night at 3.5 degrees Celsius and 4.6 degrees Celsius.
Faridkot, Bathinda, Gurdaspur and Halwara also braved the chill with a minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius, 5.8 degrees Celsius, 5.5 degrees Celsius and 6.1 degrees Celsius respectively.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius.
In Haryana, Narnaul recorded a low of 4.6 degrees Celsius.
Hisar registered a low of 6.7 degrees Celsius while Bhiwani recorded a minimum temperature of 6.2 degrees Celsius.
Rohtak, Ambala and Karnal recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius, 7.9 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU