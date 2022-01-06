Rain, coldwave grapple Delhi, homeless people take refuge in night shelters

-
With rain lashing several parts of Delhi and the temperature dipping further, homeless people are taking refuge in night shelters.
"Today many people are coming here because of the rain. We provide many facilities including blankets, hot water, medicines. Tonight there are 19 people at the shelter. Some are rickshaw pullers, some do job, homeless people come here to take shelter," Manoj Kumar, caretaker of the night shelter at Lodhi Road told ANI.
Rishipal, caretaker of Raja Garden night shelter said that COVID protocols are followed there adding that doctors visit the place twice a week.
"We provide food. There are beds and blankets. There are medicines, sanitizers and temperature scanners. COVID rules are followed here. We have an ambulance facility in case of an emergency," Rishipal said.
Rain lashed parts of Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) on Wednesday under the influence of a western disturbance.
The maximum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 16 degrees Celcius.The Weather Department has predicted a cloudy sky for Delhi till January 9.
