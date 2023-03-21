Mobile phones, data cables recovered from Delhi's Rohini Jail: Officials

Ten mobile phones, data cables and some tobacco were recovered from the Jail here, officials said on Tuesday.

The recovery was made from central jail number 10, they said.

On Monday, central jail number-10 staff noticed that some object had been thrown inside the jail. The suspicious objects were tightly packed in two juice packets. When the packet were opened, 10 mobile phones, four data cables and 75 grams tobacco were recovered, a senior official said.

Further probe revealed that the packets were thrown from outside the jail, they said.

The matter has been reported to the police for further investigation, they added.

On March 9, prison officials had recovered 23 surgical blades, drugs, two smartphones and a SIM card among other things from the possession of one inmate in Tihar's Central Jail number 3.

Delhi has three prison complexes -- Tihar, and Mandoli. All of these comprise central jails.

