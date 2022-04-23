PM Modi has set target to make India number one in world by 2047: Shah

-
ALSO READ
Bihar orders probe after names of Modi, Amit Shah appear in vaccinated list
Swearing-in of Pramod Sawant as Goa CM on Mar 28; PM Modi to attend
UP polls: BJP's election committee meeting underway to finalise candidates
PM Modi, Adityanath got people of UP rid of mosquitoes, mafias: Amit Shah
Terrorism biggest form of human rights violation, says HM Amit Shah
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of making India number one in the world by 2047, when the nation celebrates the centenary of its Independence.
Shah was here to attend a function held in the memory of Revolt of 1857 hero Veer Kunwar Singh, which was marked by more than 77,000 BJP workers waving the tricolour, together, for five minutes.
The feat went down in the annals of history as the previous record, set in Lahore, Pakistan, where about 56,000 people had waved their national flags, got shattered.
Shah delivered an unusually short speech wherein he touched upon the Modi government's efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, including the vaccination drive and free monthly ration to the poor.
He also spoke about the role of RSS ideologue V D Savarkar in highlighting the Revolt of 1857, which the latter had called "India's first war of Independence" in an eponymous book.
The former BJP president also made a brief, but caustic, reference to the opposition RJD in Bihar saying "mere avoidance of putting up posters of Lalu Prasad cannot erase the memories of the jungle raj".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU