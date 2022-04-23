PM Modi has set target to make India number one in world by 2047: Shah

Union Home Minister on Saturday said that Prime Minister has set a target of making India number one in the world by 2047, when the nation celebrates the centenary of its Independence.

Shah was here to attend a function held in the memory of Revolt of 1857 hero Veer Kunwar Singh, which was marked by more than 77,000 workers waving the tricolour, together, for five minutes.

The feat went down in the annals of history as the previous record, set in Lahore, Pakistan, where about 56,000 people had waved their flags, got shattered.

Shah delivered an unusually short speech wherein he touched upon the Modi government's efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, including the vaccination drive and free monthly ration to the poor.

He also spoke about the role of RSS ideologue V D Savarkar in highlighting the Revolt of 1857, which the latter had called "India's first war of Independence" in an eponymous book.

The former president also made a brief, but caustic, reference to the opposition RJD in Bihar saying "mere avoidance of putting up posters of Lalu Prasad cannot erase the memories of the jungle raj".

