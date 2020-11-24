Modi meets CMs on Covid: Kejriwal blames pollution, Mamata seeks GST dues

-
ALSO READ
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Thane district registers 535 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
Uttarakhand reports 498 more coronavirus cases; tally to 65,036
Covid-19 found in all districts, tally around 400: Uttarakhand Health Secy
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the Covid-19 situation of the eight worst-hit states in his first leg of PM-CM meeting on Tuesday.
Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Gujarat are the 8 states that are plagued with risisng Covid cases as India intensifies its fight against the pandemic.
In the first leg of the meeting, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal blamed the sudden spike on pollution.
He said though the national capital saw a sudden spike of 8,600 cases on November 10, the positivity rate has been steadily decreasing since.
He urged for an additional 1,000 ICU beds in central government hospitals till the third wave lasts.
A presentation was made during the meeting which said the national capital has seen an average 111 deaths in the last one week. Maharashtra's average death was found to be 93 in the last one week. Rajasthan's positivity rate was found to be 21 per cent in last week which was very high.
Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra's Udhhav Thackeray, Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot, Gujarat's Vijay Rupani were also in attendance.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan were also present during the meeting as were V.K. Paul of the Niti Aayog, the Cabinet Secretary and the Union Health Secretary.
During the meeting, Banerjee claimed that the state's performance on Covid was affected due to the international border it shares with other countries.
She also raised the issue of the GST dues that the Centre owes it.
Ahead of the meeting, Rajasthan government had hiked fine to Rs 500 for those who were not adhering to wearing of masks. It was mentioned during the PM-CM meeting as well, by the state.
Shah cited examples of the US and Europe to urge states to exercise caution.
He advised the eight states -- in the Covid Red Zone -- to stringently ensure that all wear masks while in public places and maintain physical distancing, besides high level of hygiene.
The Union Health Secretary said that the Covid situation in four states particularly -- Delhi, Kerala, Rajasthan and Maharashtra needs careful monitoring in the days to come.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU