NGT halts concretisation of all roadsides in Noida, Greater Noida

-
ALSO READ
10 more children test Covid positive in Noida, active cases at 90
Section 144 imposed in UP's Gautam Budh Nagar amid rise in Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh Elections: BJP trio wins Noida, Dadri, Jewar seats again
Over 100 people without Covid-19 face mask penalised in Noida in a day
Private sector invests Rs 15,164 cr in roads till November this fiscal
-
In a major intervention, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has halted all concretisation of roadsides and road berms in Noida and Greater Noida cities.
The Green Court also issued notices to Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Noida and Greater Noida Authorities, District Magistrate, District Ground Water Management Council, and the Resident Welfare Associations, directing them to reply within two months.
"In the meanwhile, respondents are directed not to carry out any further act of concretization of the roadsides and road berms in Noida and Greater Noida in excess of the limits prescribed," read an order dated May 24.
A bench of Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Expert Member, Dr. Afroz Ahmad, passed the Order, on the petition of environment activist Vikrant Tongad and Consultant Dermatologist, Dr. Supriya Mahajan, stating that the Noida and Greater Noida Authorities were concretizing the entire roadsides and green road berms in the two cities, in flagrant violation of the Orders of the Tribunal, the Government Orders issued by the state government and the Guidelines issued by the Ministry of Urban Development.
Concretization of ground obstructs groundwater recharge, causes urban heat islands, loss of biodiversity, waterlogging, loss of carbon sequestration, and prevention of mitigation efforts towards curbing air pollution, the plea said.
Akash Vashishtha, Advocate and Counsel for the petitioners, told the court that every inch of soft, vegetated roadsides and road berms in the two cities were being concretized in open defiance of the repeated Orders of the Tribunal.
"It has been the consistent and settled position that roadsides and road berms cannot be concretized," he submitted.
"Such sudden, alarming increase in the ambient temperatures in the last few years is not because of seasonal and meteorological factors alone but because of these entirely concretized ground surfaces. In the absence of harvesting systems, these roadsides serve as the only medium of natural groundwater recharge and those, too, are usurped for concretisation," Vashishtha argued during the course of extensive arguments.
"They can easily vegetate these surfaces with grass or other pollution-absorbing plants. Grass releases Oxygen. The budgets are also comparably much lesser than these ecologically disastrous, unsustainable indiscriminate concretization works. There is adequate scientific material, including a US Department of Energy study that recommends shunning of this practice," he said.
--IANS
jw/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU