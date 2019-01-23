Modi thanks Netaji Bose's family for presenting him cap worn by the leader

-
ALSO READ
Modi inaugurates Subhas Chandra Bose, Yaad-e-Jallian, museum at Red Fort
PM Modi to rename Andaman and Nicobar islands on Dec 30: Kin of Netaji
PM Narendra Modi stakes claim to Netaji's legacy, flays Gandhi family
BJP open to alliances, cherishes old friends, says PM Narendra Modi
PM Modi to rename Andaman & Nicobar islands on Dec 30: Kin of Netaji
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked the family of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose for presenting him with a cap worn by the leader.
Modi, who visited the Subhas Chandra Bose Museum at Red Fort and paid floral tributes to mark the leader's 122nd birth anniversary, said the cap will be displayed at Kranti Mandir.
"I am grateful to the Bose family for presenting me a cap worn by Netaji Bose himself. The cap has been immediately added to the display gallery at Kranti Mandir in the Red Fort complex. I hope more youngsters come to Kranti Mandir and get inspired by the life of Netaji Bose," he tweeted.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU