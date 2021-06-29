Loni incident: K'taka HC to hear Twitter MD's plea against UP Police notice

-
ALSO READ
Ghaziabad assault case: Twitter India MD expected to join probe in person
UP assault case: Notice sent to Twitter India MD, asked to join probe
Ghaziabad Police summons Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari over video
Delhi Police receives complaint against Swara Bhaskar, Twitter India MD
Notice over UP incident: Twitter says available for questioning via video
-
The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday will hear the petition of Twitter Managing Director Manish Maheshwari against the notice issued by Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh Police under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), asking him to physically appear before the police.
On June 24, the court heard the matter and granted interim relief to Maheshwari and directed the Uttar Pradesh Police not to take any coercive steps against him till the next date of hearing in connection with the probe into the circulation of a viral video clip of an assault of an elderly man on the social media platform.
A bench of Justice G Narendra also clarified that if Ghaziabad Police want to examine the petitioner, Twitter MD, they can do it through virtual mode. The Court listed the matter for further hearing on June 29.
The Uttar Pradesh Police on June 16, filed FIR against nine entities, including Twitter India in connection with the Loni incident.
In the FIR, the police said, "There is no communal angle to the incident in Loni where a man was thrashed and his beard was chopped off. The following entities -- The Wire, Rana Ayyub, Mohammad Zubair, Dr Shama Mohammed, Saba Naqvi, Maskoor Usmani, Salman Nizami -- without checking the fact, started giving communal colour to the incident on Twitter and suddenly they started spreading messages to disrupt the peace and bring differences between the religious communities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU