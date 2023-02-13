MoHUA has approved 6,527 projects under AMRUT 2.0 scheme: MoS Kishore

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has so far approved 6,527 projects under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

Minister of State Kaushal Kishore, in a written response to a question by MP Anil Baluni, said Rs 45,482 crore central assistance has been approved for the projects under the scheme, out of which Rs 5,318 crore has been released.

He said the scheme aims at making cities 'water secure' and provide universal coverage of water supply through functional taps to all households in the statutory towns of the country.

It also aims at providing sewage/septage management to all households of 500 cities covered in first phase of the scheme.

"So far, 6,527 projects have been approved by the ministry. Of these, detailed project reports (DPRs) have been prepared for 1,492 projects worth Rs 28,774.91 crore, tenders have been floated for 306 projects worth Rs 9,796.27 crore, while 166 projects worth Rs 2,571.98 crore have been awarded and are under implementation.

"Further, six projects have been completed," Kishore said.

2.0 was launched on October 1, 2021 for a period of five years starting from the financial year 2021-22 to 2025-26.

The MoS also said that under 1.0, Uttarakhand took up 151 projects.

"Of this, so far 121 projects have been completed and another 30 projects are in progress," he said.

Asked about ongoing projects under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, Kishore said for the state of Uttarakhand, tranche-1 of State Water Action Plan (SWAP) was approved by the ministry in May 2022 for 19 projects costing Rs 263.04 crore, including committed central assistance of Rs 210.38 crore.

