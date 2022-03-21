Money-laundering case: Nawab Malik's judicial remand extended till April 4

A Special PMLA Court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Minister Nawab Malik by 14 days till April 4.

However, the Special Court has allowed his plea to provide him with a bed, mattress and chair during his judicial custody.

Malik, 62, was arrested in a pre-dawn swoop on February 23 by the (ED) in connection with an alleged money-laundering case arising out of a tainted land deal involving the mafia don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar.

In continuous custody since then, Malik had moved the last week to quash the ED case and set aside a Special PMLA Court ruling sending him to custody in the case dating back to over 20 years, but his plea was rejected.

Later, the decided to relieve Malik of his portfolios and Guardian Ministership of two districts which shall be allocated to other Cabinet colleagues by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

--IANS

qn/skp/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)