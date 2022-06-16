More than 1.93 bn Covid-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Govt

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday informed that more than 193.53 crore vaccine doses have been provided to and Union Territories so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The government data further said that more than 13.28 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with and Union Territories.

"More than 193.53 crores (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States, UTs so far through (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. More than 13.28 crore (13,28,75,455) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States, UTs to be administered," the government data read.

The Central Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID-19 vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

