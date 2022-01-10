MP logs 2,317 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death; active tally rises to 8,599

The COVID-19 tally in rose to 8,03,643 on Monday with detection of 2,317 new cases, while the death toll increased to 10,538 after one more patient succumbed to the infection, a health department official said.

The recovery count stood at 7,84,506 after 559 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, he said. The state is now left with an active tally of 8,599, the health official said. On Sunday, had recorded 2,039 cases and one fatality. Indore and Bhopal, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, recorded 645 and 489 fresh cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, the official said. With 68,137 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,43,58,664, he added. A government release said 10,59,37,812 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 3,09,067 on Monday. figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 8,03,643 new cases 2,317, death toll 10,538, recovered 7,84,506, active cases 8,599, number of tests so far 2,43,58,664.

