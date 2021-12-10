MSRTC suspends 150 more employees, sacks 2 as strike enters 43rd day

-
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Thursday suspended 150 employees and terminated the services of two daily wage workers for taking part in the strike which continued on the 43rd day.
An MSRTC spokesperson said the number of suspended employees rose to 10,180, while that of sacked daily wage workers rose to 2,029. The MSRTC operated 2,508 bus services including 2,144 ordinary ones, 13 semi-luxury, 274 Shivshahi and 77 Shivneri services as of 7 pm. The strike began on October 28 and intensified from November 9, paralyzing the state-run bus service. The employees are seeking merger of the cash-strapped corporation with the state government for better salaries and other benefits. On Thursday, the corporation also transferred 254 employees by way of disciplinary action, taking the tally of transferred employees to 2,250.
