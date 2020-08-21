JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

A sombre 2020 for entertainment world: Celebrities we have lost amid Covid
Business Standard

Mukherjee remains haemodynamically stable, on ventilatory support: Hospital

Mukherjee was admitted to the Army''s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in the brain

Topics
Pranab Mukherjee | President of India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Pranab Mukherjee
Former president of India Pranab Mukherjee was diagnosed with Coronavirus.

There was no change in the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee and he remains haemodynamically stable and on ventilatory support, the hospital said Friday.

Doctors attending to him said his vital parameters are being maintained.

Mukherjee was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in the brain.

He was also tested positive for COVID-19. Thereafter, he developed a lung infection and is being treated for the same. His health parameters are being closely monitored by a team of specialists at the hospital.

"The medical condition of Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains the same. He is being treated for lung infection and continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital parameters are being maintained and he is haemodynamically stable," the hospital said in a statement.

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 21 2020. 12:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU