India's Covid-19 tally crosses 2.9 million, recovery rate rises to over 74%
West Bengal observes bi-weekly lockdown to break Covid transmission chain

West Bengal has recorded 27,696 active COVID-19 cases, 98,789 recoveries and 2,634 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry on Friday

ANI  |  General News 

A view of a deserted road during the complete lockdown in the state to curb the spread of Coronavirus, in Kolkata on Saturday.
West Bengal on Friday observed the bi-weekly lockdown to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced two days of lockdown this week.

Several districts including Birbhum and Siliguri wore a deserted look as netizens remained indoors and public transport and other vehicles, barring those engaged in essential services, were off the roads.

Police personnel kept a strict vigil on major intersections to prevent people from venturing out without any valid reason.

The complete lockdown for August 21 and 22 was announced on August 12. As per the order, the next two days of lockdown will be observed on August 27 and 28.

West Bengal has recorded 27,696 active COVID-19 cases, 98,789 recoveries and 2,634 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

First Published: Fri, August 21 2020. 10:45 IST

