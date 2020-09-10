JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Uttarakhand CM sanctions Rs 193 crore to pay sugarcane growers' dues
Business Standard

Mumbai: 11 more test Covid-19 positive in Dharavi; 102 active cases

The tally of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai's slum colony of Dharavi increased to 2,850 on Thursday with 11 more persons testing positive for the infection, the city civic body said

Topics
Dharavi | Mumbai | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Dharavi, coronavirus
Dharavi, coronavirus

The tally of COVID-19 cases in

Mumbai's slum colony of Dharavi increased to 2,850 on Thursday with 11 more persons testing positive for the infection, the city civic body said.

A senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said 2,478 patients from Dharavi have already recovered and discharged from hospitals.

According to the official, at present the slum- dominated area has 102 active COVID-19 cases.

The BMC has stopped sharing death figures from the area.

Spread over 2.5 square kilometres, Dharavi has a population of more than 6.5 lakh.

Meanwhile, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the G-north civic ward, that houses Dharavi, Mahim and Dadar, among other areas, rose to 8,308.

According to the civic official, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Dadar increased to 2,883 - surpassing the Dharavi count - while Mahim has recorded 2,575 infections so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 10 2020. 19:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU